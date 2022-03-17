Kauai police: Driver of truck tied to pedestrian hit-and-run comes forward

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Kauai said the driver of a truck tied to a pedestrian hit-and-run has come forward.

KPD says on March 4 around 1 p.m., the driver of the truck allegedly hit a pedestrian in the Costco/Home Depot parking lot before driving away.

The pedestrian hit was a 26-year-old Lihue man. He was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities described the truck as as a dark gray or black color with surf racks and an aftermarket logo on the driver door. By Thursday afternoon, authorities said they located the Honda Ridgeline truck involved in the crash.

The driver is scheduled to speak with authorities on Friday.

