Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kauai police: Driver of truck tied to pedestrian hit-and-run comes forward

The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run.
The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run.(KPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:09 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Kauai said the driver of a truck tied to a pedestrian hit-and-run has come forward.

KPD says on March 4 around 1 p.m., the driver of the truck allegedly hit a pedestrian in the Costco/Home Depot parking lot before driving away.

The pedestrian hit was a 26-year-old Lihue man. He was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities described the truck as as a dark gray or black color with surf racks and an aftermarket logo on the driver door. By Thursday afternoon, authorities said they located the Honda Ridgeline truck involved in the crash.

The driver is scheduled to speak with authorities on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,092 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths over past week
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
Mother Bake Shop
Citing rising costs and declining revenues, this popular Kailua bakery is calling it quits
A Hawaii restaurateur is ramping up his search for $200,000 worth of stolen goods.
Hawaii restaurateur heads to Miami to track down $200,000 in goods stolen from shipping container

Latest News

Electric vehicle demand is soaring
Across Hawaii, gas is over $5 a gallon, enticing some to electric vehicles
Across Hawaii, gas rises above $5 a gallon, pushing some to electric vehicles... but demand...
Across Hawaii, gas rises above $5 a gallon, pushing some to electric vehicles... but demand exceeds supply
Public memorial to honor UH football legend Colt Brennan set for Sunday
Public memorial to honor UH football legend Colt Brennan set for Sunday
Hawaii Island Police
Police search for suspects in violent robbery that left elderly homeowner hospitalized