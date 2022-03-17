Calls grow to create public retirement savings option for private sector workers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of Burgers on Bishop said she wants to provide her employees with a retirement plan, but just can’t. It’s too expensive.

It’s been a difficult few years for Elizabeth Watanabe.

“Everyone is really struggling to rebound from the pandemic,” Watanabe said.

The pandemic woes have challenged her and her business. And as much as she wants to encourage her employees to start saving for retirement, she said there’s no way she can give them that.

“It would be something that’s really unrealistic right now because even a few hundred dollars is something really tough right now,” said Watanabe.

That’s why she was happy to learn that a bill making its way through the state Legislature would create a state-facilitated payroll deduction retirement savings plan for employees whose employers can’t sponsor a retirement plan.

“It’s really important because we’re not able to compete with some of these incredibly large businesses where they’re able to double match and triple match and do all of these things,” Watanabe said.

And AARP said it could save taxpayers a lot of money.

According to a report for the Hawaii Retirement Savings Task Force, taxpayers are paying $62 million this year in government aid to people who have reached retirement age without enough savings.

“The key piece of this is really being able to have people not retire into poverty,” said Kealii Lopez, the state director for AARP Hawaii. “If people begin saving now, and we make it easy for them to save, that will be less of an issue in the future.”

While the Retail Merchants of Hawaii supports the intent of the measure, they have concerns.

“There is cost and there is involvement with the employers, and then the question of liability comes up and judiciary responsibility is there,” said Tina Yamaki, the president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

But AARP says the program will be offered to the businesses at no cost, they would just have to set up the deposits from the employees’ pay.

“If workers don’t have that opportunity, the one left holding the bag is basically all of us, that community who’s going to have to carry them through when they don’t have enough in their retirement,” said Watanabe.

