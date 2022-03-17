Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘HNN Overtime’ podcast breaks down the Wahine’s road to the NCAA Tournament

We can’t get enough of Hawaii sports and that’s why we’re going into overtime!
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We can’t get enough of Hawaii sports and that’s why we’re going into overtime!

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.

In the first installment of “Overtime, Kyle and Davis breakdown the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball March Madness bracket, along with taking a look at the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team’s journey from the Big West Championship to the Big Dance!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Gary Ruby
Man brutally murdered at his Hawaii Loa Ridge home remembered as caring, kind
Honolulu’s embattled rail project will stop at Kakaako rather than be built to Ala Moana Center...
Under new city plan, embattled rail project would stop short of Ala Moana Center
Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened
Survey: 45% of those on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist say they’d accept buyout

Latest News

We can’t get enough of Hawaii sports and that’s why we’re going into overtime!
HNN unveils new sports podcast, ‘Overtime’ hosted by Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner
Hawaii baseball opens Big West Conference play on the road at Long Beach State
Big West Champion Wahine basketball earns 15th seed, draws No. 2 Baylor in NCAA Tournament
Big West Champion Wahine basketball earns 15th seed, draws No. 2 Baylor in NCAA Tournament
The Champs returned to Manoa.
Big West Champion Wahine basketball earns 15th seed, draws No. 2 Baylor in NCAA Tournament