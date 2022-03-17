‘HNN Overtime’ podcast breaks down the Wahine’s road to the NCAA Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We can’t get enough of Hawaii sports and that’s why we’re going into overtime!

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.

In the first installment of “Overtime, Kyle and Davis breakdown the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball March Madness bracket, along with taking a look at the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team’s journey from the Big West Championship to the Big Dance!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.