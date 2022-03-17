Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii restaurateur heads to Miami to track down $200,000 in goods stolen from shipping container

A Hawaii restaurateur is ramping up his search for $200,000 worth of stolen goods.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii restaurateur is ramping up his search for $200,000 worth of stolen goods.

Kevin Aoki, the owner of Doraku Sushi, is working with investigators in Florida this week after recently having an entire container of restaurant equipment and furnishings stolen from a Miami port.

The container is full of items for a new Doraku location in Kapolei.

He and law enforcement officials are searching at different warehouses, but no strong leads have emerged.

In the meantime, he’s looking to see if the stolen items pop up online or at businesses that purchase equipment.

“I think the more people know about what’s going on, eventually this will rise above and we’ll find out what’s going on,” Aoki said Wednesday.

“There’s auction houses that are very strong here in Miami that are looking into it as well, so I’m putting all my feelers out there.”

This marks the second time in a year and a half Aoki has been a victim of theft.

His Kakaako restaurant, 1938 Indochine, was broken into in late December 2020.

Aoki is offering a $25,000 reward. And in regard to Doraku’s Kapolei plans, he originally planned to open it in June, but now expects that to be pushed back by at least six weeks.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Gary Ruby
Man brutally murdered at his Hawaii Loa Ridge home remembered as caring, kind
Honolulu’s embattled rail project will stop at Kakaako rather than be built to Ala Moana Center...
Under new city plan, embattled rail project would stop short of Ala Moana Center
Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened
Survey: 45% of those on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist say they’d accept buyout

Latest News

Japanese tourists are starting a slow return as Japan loosens some travel restrictions.
Businesses hopeful for return of visitors from Japan as that country eases COVID restrictions
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out early Friday at the former Uncle Billy’s...
DLNR says it needs over $13M to demolish abandoned Hilo hotel damaged by fire
The city's plan to halt the rail construction at South Street has placed the future of several...
Plan to stop rail construction at South Street puts several Kakaako properties in limbo
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges