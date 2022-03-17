Hawaii restaurateur heads to Miami to track down $200,000 in goods stolen from shipping container

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii restaurateur is ramping up his search for $200,000 worth of stolen goods.

Kevin Aoki, the owner of Doraku Sushi, is working with investigators in Florida this week after recently having an entire container of restaurant equipment and furnishings stolen from a Miami port.

The container is full of items for a new Doraku location in Kapolei.

He and law enforcement officials are searching at different warehouses, but no strong leads have emerged.

In the meantime, he’s looking to see if the stolen items pop up online or at businesses that purchase equipment.

“I think the more people know about what’s going on, eventually this will rise above and we’ll find out what’s going on,” Aoki said Wednesday.

“There’s auction houses that are very strong here in Miami that are looking into it as well, so I’m putting all my feelers out there.”

This marks the second time in a year and a half Aoki has been a victim of theft.

His Kakaako restaurant, 1938 Indochine, was broken into in late December 2020.

Aoki is offering a $25,000 reward. And in regard to Doraku’s Kapolei plans, he originally planned to open it in June, but now expects that to be pushed back by at least six weeks.

