Hawaii baseball opens Big West Conference play on the road at Long Beach State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team begins their Big West Conference schedule this weekend on the road, a three game series with Long Beach State.

Hawaii is coming off of a 2-2 series split against Rutgers with an overall record of 6-10 on the season.

In their final game of their series with the Scarlet Knights, UH put up their best offensive performance of the season, downing RU 13-7 on Sunday with junior Matt Wong finding success over the weekend, hitting a team-high .438 including two doubles and a team-high six RBIs.

‘Bows head coach Rich Hill is also set to face one of his former assistants in Long Beach head coach Eric Valenzuela.

The Rainbow Warriors and the Dirtbags get things going on Friday — first pitch set for 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

The game will be streamed on ESPN +.

