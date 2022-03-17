DLNR says it needs over $13M to demolish abandoned Hilo hotel damaged by fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it needs more than $13 million to tear down a Hilo hotel that’s been vacant for nearly 5 years.

The former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive caught fire in February, causing $2 million in damage. Firefighters blamed the blaze on squatters who congregate in the abandoned hotel.

DLNR, which has jurisdiction over the property, condemned it in 2017, then efforts for redevelopment were stalled.

The state agency said the property is not insured and that it needs the legislature to provide the funding for demolition.

The legislature had previously denied the agency’s request in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.