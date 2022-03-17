Businesses hopeful for return of visitors from Japan as that country eases COVID restrictions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Japan’s government has announced that it is dropping COVID restrictions in that country.

There are still limits on international travel, but those are starting to loosen as well, leading to a slow return of Japanese tourists.

While Hawaii tourism is recovering again after the Omicron variant, most of the visitors are from the continental U.S. But Japan has dropped its mandatory quarantine for most of its residents returning from abroad.

“If you’re boosted and you can produce a negative PCR test before returning to Japan, you are exempted from quarantine in Japan, so that was a big impediment that was removed and lifted,” said Eric Takahata of Hawaii Tourism Japan.

Until COVID hit, Japan travelers made up 20 percent of the tourists to Hawaii.

“The Japan market was good for $2.2 billion in spending, total spending, in the state of Hawaii, with $220 million in tax revenues to Hawaii,” said Takahata.

But those numbers cratered during the pandemic. They’re starting to recover, with just over two thousand Japanese visitors in January. That’s more than double the number from 2021, but still a fraction of the more than 117,000 who visited in January 2020.

There is now some hope for businesses that depend on tourism from Japan.

“I have clients that haven’t been able to come in two years, and I even lost a manager that had to move back to Japan, so for us we’re cautiously optimistic,” said David Kim, owner of Oiwi Ocean Gear at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

The store has a loyal Japanese customer base. Kim said he’s now preparing for their return.

“”How do we shift production?” Are there going to be supply chain issues? So I’m looking at that right now,” said Kim.

Businesses are also still short of workers.

“We are hiring right now,” said Kim. “But I think every business is hiring right now.”

Noi Thai Cuisine has also seen a steady rise in business, but also needs to increase staffing for its Japanese clientele, which can make up to 30 percent of its customers.

“About 15 in the nighttime for staff in the front of house. Every position we have we need to stock up,” said Koi Ford, the restaurant’s general manager.

“The kitchen staff, at least we need ten people at nighttime.”

The Hawaii Tourism Authority believes the trickle of Japanese visitors will increase in the summer.

“Right now it’s March, in the middle of March right now, but time flies,” said Ford. “So I’m ready to welcome them back very soon.”

