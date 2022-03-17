Tributes
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota

Robert Ramirez, 2, has been missing since Thursday morning.
Robert Ramirez, 2, has been missing since Thursday morning.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
By KEYC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
POPE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - Authorities in Minnesota are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 2-year-old Robert Ramirez.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the missing child. Investigators have developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe Robert was likely abducted.

There is no known abductor or vehicle information available at this time.

Robert is described as a 3-foot-tall Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve red T-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Robert Ramirez please call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 320-634-5411 or 911.

