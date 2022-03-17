Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe; father in custody

The Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Georgia girl has been canceled.
The Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Georgia girl has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:11 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:01 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean has been canceled after South Fulton police found her safe.

Her biological father, 33-year-old Erjahn McClean, has been taken into custody in connection to her disappearance.

Georgia authorities say she was abducted Wednesday night from a home in South Fulton.

CBS46 went to the 5000 block of Upper Elm Street where Cali was last seen on Wednesday.

Rosetta Dobbins, the mother of the toddler, told CBS46 that she and Cali were visiting South Fulton to see her mother’s best friend who lives in the county. Dobbins said on Wednesday Cali’s father suddenly started contacting her and was requesting to see Cali.

She said McClean lives in New York but in a matter of a few hours he showed up to her friend’s home in South Fulton County. She said he started acting very aggressively and was banging on the front door of the home where they were staying, demanding to see Cali.

Dobbins said when she eventually came outside with Cali so that he could see her, he assaulted Dobbins, took her phone, snatched little Cali and took off in a black 2022 Land Rover.

Dobbins said Cali was still wearing her pink two-piece night set when she was kidnapped by McClean. Dobbins told CBS46 that she is no longer in a relationship with McClean but she allows him to see his daughter Cali.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Prischak family is stranded in Hawaii after Russia invaded their homeland in Ukraine.
Ukrainian family vacationing in Hawaii stuck in the islands following Russia’s invasion
Honolulu police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting early Friday in the Tantalus...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought after Tantalus shooting leaves 18-year-old dead
Electric vehicle demand is soaring
Across Hawaii, gas is over $5 a gallon, enticing some to electric vehicles
Honolulu Police Department
Recent violence on Oahu has community on edge, but the numbers are not alarming
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Chinatown on Thursday night.
Police open attempted murder investigation in Chinatown after man shot

Latest News

Don Young, a blunt-speaking Republican and longest-serving member of Alaska’s congressional...
Rep. Don Young, longest-serving congressmember, dies at 88
A state-of-the-art equipment upgrade is on its way to Kilauea and it's expected to go a long...
‘Gamechanger’ instrument headed to Kilauea can track magma moving underground
Honolulu police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting early Friday in the Tantalus...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought after Tantalus shooting leaves 18-year-old dead
Honolulu prosecutors have charged an Oahu man for commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.
Prosecutors charge 64-year-old man accused of offering to pay minor for sex acts
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine