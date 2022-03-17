Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital....
Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus.

Fort Lauderdale police say the shooting occurred Thursday on a Broward County Transit bus just outside police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.

Officials say three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car.

Police said the shooter was in custody and didn’t believe there was any further threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,092 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths over past week
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
Mother Bake Shop
Citing rising costs and declining revenues, this popular Kailua bakery is calling it quits
A Hawaii restaurateur is ramping up his search for $200,000 worth of stolen goods.
Hawaii restaurateur heads to Miami to track down $200,000 in goods stolen from shipping container

Latest News

Electric vehicle demand is soaring
Across Hawaii, gas is over $5 a gallon, enticing some to electric vehicles
The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run.
Kauai police: Driver of truck tied to pedestrian hit-and-run comes forward
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Across Hawaii, gas rises above $5 a gallon, pushing some to electric vehicles... but demand...
Across Hawaii, gas rises above $5 a gallon, pushing some to electric vehicles... but demand exceeds supply
Public memorial to honor UH football legend Colt Brennan set for Sunday
Public memorial to honor UH football legend Colt Brennan set for Sunday