Uncle Snuggz is everything TikTok isn’t. And that’s probably why he’s thriving there

In the ultra-competitive world of TikTok, Uncle Snuggz or Snuggalito as he’s known to his fans is the counter culture.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM HST
“I sing to people and I try to cheer them up, and I just try to bring a positive vibe to the app. Because of the competitiveness, it can get kinda toxic,” he said.

His real name is Ryan Shuptrine.

From his living room in Maili, the 43-year-old reaches the world, going live in the evenings with songs and stories of his troubled past and the positives he’s finding in the present.

It’s real and it hits home.

“I’m not going anything different than I always did. I’m just being me,” he said.

Being himself has built him a fan base that’s closing in on 200,000 followers.

He gives all the credit to his girlfriend, Pua, and others who encouraged his leap into TikTok when the quarantine cost him his job and his income stream.

“I’ve been really blessed to have a lot of really genuine people that have been supporting me,” he said.

He earns money on the social media site, but he says the people he meets are bigger rewards.

Like the content creator with the Elmo puppet who broke down during an online battle when Uncle Snuggz sang the song that was played at his brother’s funeral.

And there’s the little girl named Gabby with the severe illness. She loves to hear him sing.

“I stay up to until 2 o’clock in the morning on Friday nights for when she wakes up in the morning on the East Coast. That’s when she has the best time in the morning,” he said.

Shuptrine started a movement called MVP Ohana for music, vibes and positivity.

Even competitors have become fans, encouraging their followers to follow him. That’s helping push him closer to the top of the list.

“This week for the entire nation on the TikTok rankings I was number 2,” he said.

He’d like to upgrade his gear to improve the quality of his TikTok lives and for a podcast he’s planning. If you can help. go to his Amazon wish list by clicking here.

Follow him on Instagram or TikTok @snuggalito.

