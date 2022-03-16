Tributes
Trade winds start to make their way back...

Gentle to moderate today trades and some showers, stronger winds tomorrow
Gentle to moderate east to southeast trade winds will continue today. Moisture from the...
Here is the next 7 days of weather with lots of sunshine(None)
By Billy V
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:24 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gentle to moderate east to southeast trade winds will continue today. Moisture from the southeast that Maui and Hawaii Island saw yesterday may be seen across the rest of the state today. However any showers will be of the light variety. Trades winds return breezy tomorrow as a dry trade wind pattern settles in thru Saturday.

No marine warnings currently in effect for Hawaiian Waters. The current northwest swell has is slowly getting smaller and will gradually decline and veer toward the north- northwest over the next few days. A series of smaller northwest swells are expected tomorrow through Saturday with surf peaking below High Surf Advisory thresholds. A large northwest swell is possible as early as Monday next week.

Hawaii News Now - Weather