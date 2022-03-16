Tributes
Sam Kamaka Jr., legendary ukulele maker, dies at 99

The legendary ukulele maker Sam Kamaka Jr. passed away on Tuesday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:39 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:42 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The legendary ukulele maker Samuel Kamaka Jr. passed away Tuesday morning.

Kamaka’s father, Sam Kamaka Sr., created the patented Kamaka ukulele — otherwise known as the pineapple ukulele because of its resemblance to the fruit.

He took over the family business in the 1950′s and expanded their factory to its current location on South Street in Kakaako.

Over forty years, Kamaka continued his father’s tradition of Hawaiian ukulele making, never deviating from his father’s advice: “Don’t make junk.”

Kamaka’s sons and his brother Fred were later brought into the business where they currently still work.

Although he made countless innovations to Kamaka’s stringed instruments, including the bell-shaped concert and the six-string and eight-string tenor, during his years with the company, many say he was best known for his kind, modest and generous nature.

He died peacefully surrounded by his family, just three months shy of his 100th birthday.

Kamaka was 99 years old.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

