Powerful earthquake hits north Japan, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:01 AM HST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake has struck northern Japan, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The 7.3 magnitude quake struck around 4:35 a.m. Hawaii time.

The temblor struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan.

According to the Associated Press, a tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of Japan.

This story will be updated.

