Powerful earthquake hits north Japan, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake has struck northern Japan, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The 7.3 magnitude quake struck around 4:35 a.m. Hawaii time.

The temblor struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan.

According to the Associated Press, a tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of Japan.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.