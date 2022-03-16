Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

NOAA rescues humpback whale entangled in roughly 20 feet of gear

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks Wednesday in an impassioned video plea to Congress.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A humpback whale entangled in gear was freed by a NOAA-led team in waters off Maui on Tuesday.

Rescuers said the adult whale was entangled in heavy gauge line wrapped tightly around his head in front of his pectoral flippers, which would have prevented feeding.

NOAA said the line was wrapped around the animal in a way that it would likely not be able to free itself.

Responders said they used a hooked knife on the end of a 30-foot carbon-fiber pole to cut the gear away. After several approaches, the team was able to free the whale.

NOAA said they recovered 21 feet of poly-blend line. It will be investigated to determine its origin and use to better understand the entanglement risk and its impacts in order to reduce the threat.

Officials remind the public that it is illegal to approach a humpback whale closer than 100 yards by sea or drone and closer than 1,000 feet by aircraft.

If you see an injured or entangled marine mammal, keep a safe and legal distance and call NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Gary Ruby
Man brutally murdered at his Hawaii Loa Ridge home remembered as caring, kind
Honolulu’s embattled rail project will stop at Kakaako rather than be built to Ala Moana Center...
Under new city plan, embattled rail project would stop short of Ala Moana Center
Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened
Survey: 45% of those on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist say they’d accept buyout

Latest News

Japanese tourists are starting a slow return as Japan loosens some travel restrictions.
Businesses hopeful for return of visitors from Japan as that country eases COVID restrictions
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out early Friday at the former Uncle Billy’s...
DLNR says it needs over $13M to demolish abandoned Hilo hotel damaged by fire
The city's plan to halt the rail construction at South Street has placed the future of several...
Plan to stop rail construction at South Street puts several Kakaako properties in limbo
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges