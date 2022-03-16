NOAA rescues humpback whale entangled in roughly 20 feet of gear

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A humpback whale entangled in gear was freed by a NOAA-led team in waters off Maui on Tuesday.

Rescuers said the adult whale was entangled in heavy gauge line wrapped tightly around his head in front of his pectoral flippers, which would have prevented feeding.

NOAA said the line was wrapped around the animal in a way that it would likely not be able to free itself.

Responders said they used a hooked knife on the end of a 30-foot carbon-fiber pole to cut the gear away. After several approaches, the team was able to free the whale.

NOAA said they recovered 21 feet of poly-blend line. It will be investigated to determine its origin and use to better understand the entanglement risk and its impacts in order to reduce the threat.

Officials remind the public that it is illegal to approach a humpback whale closer than 100 yards by sea or drone and closer than 1,000 feet by aircraft.

If you see an injured or entangled marine mammal, keep a safe and legal distance and call NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.