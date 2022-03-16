Navy launches supplemental investigation into Red Hill water crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is launching a supplemental investigation into the Red Hill water crisis, focusing on the military’s response to the situation.

Officials said the investigation will specifically look at the Navy’s response to the fuel leak between May and November 2021.

The Navy said its initial command investigation, ordered late last year, did not sufficiently review those actions.

Rear Admiral James Waters will oversee the new investigation.

In a press release, the Navy said it “has a sense of urgency to get this investigation complete, but we also must have a full understanding of the facts to be able to fully assess the efficacy of the Navy’s response efforts.”

So far, no timeline was provided.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.