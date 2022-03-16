Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit...
The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:31 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for more than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies after dozens of injuries have been reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 63- and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies have pressure buildup in the bottles, putting consumers at risk of injuries.

There have been at least 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles.

One person reported an eye injury that needed medical attention, while 18 others reported minor injuries from the pressure buildup.

UPC and lot codes for products impacted by the recall

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The products included in the recall were sold at major retailers and pharmacies like Target, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, in addition to other stores nationwide and online from May 2020 through February 2022.

Anyone with an unopened bottle should contact Reckitt by calling 1-888-266-8003 to return the product and receive a full refund.

Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to the recall as they would have released any pressure buildup and do not present an injury hazard.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,092 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths over past week
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
Mother Bake Shop
Citing rising costs and declining revenues, this popular Kailua bakery is calling it quits
A powerful earthquake struck north Japan, but there's no tsunami threat to Hawaii, officials...
Powerful earthquake hits north Japan, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

Latest News

Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’
The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run.
Kauai police locate truck tied to a pedestrian hit-and-run
An Ohio man was killed while changing a tire when the car fell on him.
Ohio father killed while changing tire after car falls on him, family says
Robert Ramirez, 2, has been missing since Thursday morning.
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota
Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
9 adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana