Hawaii sees 1,092 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths over past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 1,092 new coronavirus infections and 14 additional deaths over the seven days.

This brings statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 238,764.

With 14 additional fatalities, the state’s death toll now stands at 1,368.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 1,499 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on March 9.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

