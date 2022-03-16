Tributes
In effort to protect Haleakala, feds seek public input regarding air tours over park

The federal government is trying to better regulate helicopter tours over Haleakala National Park on Maui.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM HST
The park is home to a dormant volcano that many Hawaiians consider sacred. It’s also a refuge for endangered Native Hawaiian geese.

“There’s this like deep peacefulness that I feel want to go up there, and I’ve never experienced a place like that,” said Makawao resident Madelynne Nehl.

Usually, there are about 5,000 flights over Haleakala a year, but the rules allow more than 25,000 flights over the park annually.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Park Service are asking for public comments on three options:

  • They can leave the rules the same,
  • Ban choppers from inside the park’s boundaries and keep them above 5,000 feet,
  • Set a single flight plan and reduce the number of tours.

Maui County Councilwoman Yuki Lei Sugimura said many of her constituents are calling for an outright ban.

“It’s so special. It is a place that you want to be and share with people you love. But we don’t need commercial air helicopter tours to ruin the beauty of our islands,” Sugimura said.

The president of Blue Hawaiian Helicopter said limitations might have unexpected negative consequences.

“If we change that, and we’re not able to do that, it would push that boundary further out, which is the more residential area, which we’re trying to avoid,” said Quentin Koch.

Koch said helicopter tours give locals and visitors a unique view of the island’s beauty.

“People that can’t go hike into the crater and go experience all the beauty that it brings, it’ll still be an option for our kamaaina and our tourists,” Koch said.

“It’s probably a beautiful place to take people on air tours, but we need to protect our home, we need to protect the island. I think there’s always people who are trying to take from this place, and I think they can still give great helicopter tours without needing to go into the park,” Nehl said.

The public comment period ends on April 1.

