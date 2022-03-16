Tributes
Man brutally murdered at his Hawaii Loa Ridge home remembered as caring, kind

The family of a man brutally murdered at his home on Hawaii Loa Ridge want him remembered for how he lived ― not how he died.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:33 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a man brutally murdered at his home on Hawaii Loa Ridge want him remembered for how he lived ― not how he died.

Gary Ruby came to Hawaii in the 1970s from Montreal and worked for the state.

His niece says he had a great sense of humor and was a caring, gentle and honorable man.

In court documents, police say suspect confessed to murdering Oahu man, encasing body in concrete

“He absolutely loved the lifestyle in Hawaii and loved the sun and the beach and just the culture and the acceptance that was there,” said Maia Ruby-Clemmons.

“The house was his life’s dream and he worked hard to have that home and despite where it’s located and the money, he was not a flashy person.”

Ruby-Clemmons says the family doesn’t believe murder suspect Juan Baron’s claim that he killed Ruby because he told him he was HIV positive after having sex.

Baron is in California after fleeing when Ruby’s body was found.

Authorities are seeking to extradite him back to Hawaii.

