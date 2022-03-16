Tributes
The Debrief: How Mayor Blangiardi’s plan will impact the future of Honolulu’s rail project

Police continue their investigation into a deadly Waianae shootout that killed one man and injured three others.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:01 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police continue their investigation into a deadly Waianae shootout that killed one man and injured three others.

HPD said it was all tied to a car break in and the theft of a firearm and money a few days prior.

Plus: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a proposed change to the end point of Honolulu’s rail project. HNN Managing Editor Daryl Huff expands on the impact that proposal could have.

