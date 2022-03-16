A day of music and learning: UH to host first-ever kanikapila music festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii will be hosting a music festival at its West Oahu campus, featuring well-known Hawaiian artists.

The first-ever Kani Kuola: UH System Music Festival will be held on April 9. Featured artists include Raiatea Helm, Kamuela Kimokeo and Bobby Moderow, Jr.

The free event includes a combination of in-person and online events and will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It includes educational workshops, master classes and an afternoon kanikapila.

“The name ‘Kani (sound) Kuola (life-giving) UH System Music Festival’ was chosen to highlight the many benefits music brings to our lives, most particularly mental health benefits,” said Jon Magnussen, UH West Oahu associate professor of music and chair of the humanities division.

“There’s something for everyone in this festival — from the complete beginner to the serious amateur, from the dedicated listener to the professional.”

Guests are welcome to bring their instruments and voices, and join in the kanikapila. Chords will also be projected on a screen for all to play along.

For more information or to register, click here.

