Court docs: Suspect accused of spitting bloody mucus at officer was HIV positive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Hawaii Island were informed that an attempted murder suspect accused of spitting bloody mucus at an officer was HIV positive, according to court documents.

Kelley Calvert, 61, was charged with attempted murder after authorities said he rammed his car into a man and chased him with a large kitchen knife, then assaulted an officer.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Sunday at the Tiki Gardens neighborhood.

The 58-year-old victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.

When police tried to detain Calvert, officials said he resisted arrest and spat bloody mucus in an officer’s face. The officer went to Hilo Medical Center to consult with a doctor.

After the incident, court documents say Calvert’s mother called police and informed them that Calvert has been HIV positive for 20 years.

Calvert is expected in court Thursday on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

