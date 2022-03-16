Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Court docs: Suspect accused of spitting bloody mucus at officer was HIV positive

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others injured, police said.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Hawaii Island were informed that an attempted murder suspect accused of spitting bloody mucus at an officer was HIV positive, according to court documents.

Kelley Calvert, 61, was charged with attempted murder after authorities said he rammed his car into a man and chased him with a large kitchen knife, then assaulted an officer.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Sunday at the Tiki Gardens neighborhood.

The 58-year-old victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.

When police tried to detain Calvert, officials said he resisted arrest and spat bloody mucus in an officer’s face. The officer went to Hilo Medical Center to consult with a doctor.

After the incident, court documents say Calvert’s mother called police and informed them that Calvert has been HIV positive for 20 years.

Calvert is expected in court Thursday on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,092 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths over past week
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
Mother Bake Shop
Citing rising costs and declining revenues, this popular Kailua bakery is calling it quits
A powerful earthquake struck north Japan, but there's no tsunami threat to Hawaii, officials...
Powerful earthquake hits north Japan, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day events make a comeback.
How to pour the perfect glass of Guinness
HNN News Brief (March 17, 2022)
People wait for a train service to resume at a Tokyo train station in Tokyo, early Thursday,...
Cleanup begins after 7.4 quake shakes north Japan, killing 4
Tatofi
Entertainment News: Selena's family releases new album, Josh Tatofi's new music