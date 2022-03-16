Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies

Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington...
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs.(Source: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — One of two Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies wounded in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest a man south of Tacoma, Washington, has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, died following Tuesday’s shootout in Spanaway, according to a statement from the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs.

“Please pray for Dom and for all that knew him and love him,” the statement on the law enforcement group’s Facebook page said.

Authorities say two sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington. (KING, Pierce County Sheriff's Dept via CNN)

The News Tribune reports Calata was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma after the shooting. He had been with the sheriff’s department for more than six years and was in the National Guard. Before that, Calata served five years in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University, was married and had a 4-year-old son.

The other deputy was identified as Rich Scaniffe, 45. Scaniffe was in serious condition after undergoing surgery at the St. Joseph Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Scaniffe has been with the department for 21 years. He is a patrol sergeant assigned to the Mountain detachment and commander of the SWAT team. Scaniffe is married and has a daughter in elementary school, officials said.

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm, the sheriff says. (Source: KIRO/CNN)

“These are guys who have a heart for public service,” Sheriff Ed Troyer said. “It’s a tragedy all the way around.”

The suspect was killed in the shootout.

The deputies were helping the South Sound Gang Task Force serve a warrant to a 40-year-old man wanted for second-degree assault.

The man, who police said has prior felony convictions, was believed to be a candidate for the three strikes law. That means he would have faced life in prison if convicted of another crime.

Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, the 45-year-old SWAT commander, is in serious condition after undergoing...
Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, the 45-year-old SWAT commander, is in serious condition after undergoing surgery. A 21-year veteran of the force, he is married and has a young daughter, the sheriff’s department says.(Source: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Gary Ruby
Man brutally murdered at his Hawaii Loa Ridge home remembered as caring, kind
Honolulu’s embattled rail project will stop at Kakaako rather than be built to Ala Moana Center...
Under new city plan, embattled rail project would stop short of Ala Moana Center
Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened
Survey: 45% of those on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist say they’d accept buyout

Latest News

Japanese tourists are starting a slow return as Japan loosens some travel restrictions.
Businesses hopeful for return of visitors from Japan as that country eases COVID restrictions
Brian Mintmier, 26, is facing many charges, including invasion of privacy, after he allegedly...
Police: Man filmed girl in restroom after lying to get in Pa. school
Officials say a district employee responsible for screening visitors let the suspect in the...
Parents demand answers after child allegedly filmed in school restroom
Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges