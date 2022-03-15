Under new city plan, embattled rail project would stop short of Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s embattled rail project will stop at Kakaako rather than be built to Ala Moana Center under a proposal unveiled in the mayor’s State of the City address.

In his speech Tuesday, the mayor stressed the plan is subject to federal approval.

Under the proposal, the rail project ― at least in its first phase ― will extend for 18.75 miles rather than 20 miles. And, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, it will stop at Halekauwila and South streets.

That’s where the Civic Center station will be built.

The new project will also have fewer stations ― 19 rather than the initially planned 21.

Blangiardi said he plans to submit the new recovery plan to the Federal Transit Administration in June, and put the estimated price tag for the project at $9.1 billion.

The FTA has been briefed on the proposal, he said.

“We must move forward with a project that is functional and within the city’s means,” Blangiardi said. “In the end, the numbers dictate the strategy.”

This is Blangiardi’s second State of the City address and comes as Oahu seeks to emerge from the pandemic and bolster its economic recovery.

Among the other issues the mayor touched on: Climate change programs, affordable housing and streamlining city services.

