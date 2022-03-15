‘This is Now’: Manhunt underway for Waianae shooting suspects

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person is dead and three others injured in a shooting at a Waianae home Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officials said it happened on Pokaikuahiwi Place around 8:35 a.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a man in his 30s was pronounced dead.

A manhunt is underway for the suspects.

