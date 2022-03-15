In State of the County, Kawakami says worst of COVID on Kauai is ‘behind us’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the pandemic, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami says he believes the county has fulfilled its promise to always care for what is has while investing in the future.

“At times, COVID-19 may have broken us down,” he said, in his State of the County address Monday. “But every day we found new ways to build each other back up. And every day we grew stronger. While COVID-19 is not over, the worst is behind us, and we have prevailed.”

State of the County 2022 --Mayor Kawakami delivers 2022 State of the County Address-- LĪHU‘E – Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami delivered his fourth State of the County Address on Monday, March 14. “When I look back at the past three and a half years, I never would have imagined the responsibility that came with this job. Yet, I feel so fortunate to have been called to serve during this time,” said Mayor Kawakami. “I am grateful we are at a point where we can see the light of hope, and remain cautiously optimistic that the post-COVID era is just around the corner.” Mayor Kawakami’s 2022 State of the County outlines the County’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. “We will explore our current financial picture and present our plan to invest wisely in our associates, our infrastructure, and our community,” explains Mayor Kawakami in his address. “Our proposed budget is structurally-balanced and aims to make headway in decades-old deferred maintenance and infrastructure needs, all while avoiding additional general obligation debt or raising tax rates.” To view Mayor Kawakami’s 2022 State of the County Address, please visit County of Kaua'i, www.kauai.gov, https://youtu.be/yv0HzgTCe_8, and Ho‘ike Kaua‘i TV on channels 53 and 54. ### Posted by County of Kaua'i on Monday, March 14, 2022

Kawakami was delivering his fourth State of the County address.

In it, he proposed an operating budget of about $260 million and a capital improvement budget of nearly $49 million.

He said his goals include ensuring county employees have the training and resources needed to do their jobs, creating more affordable housing, and making progress in decades-old deferred maintenance and infrastructure projects without having to raise taxes or debt.

“I don’t take any of my responsibilities for granted and I look forward to the challenges that lie ahead,” he said. “I stand before you today, on the fourth year of my first term in office, a little older, a little wiser. But more ambitious. More determined. And more resilient than ever.”

Other projects Kawakami says he is focused on include: Building a shared-use path on the west side, identifying a new landfill site as the Kekaha location nears capacity, and opening Kauai’s Adolescent Treatment and Healing Center for keiki struggling with substance abuse.

Kawakami is running for a second term.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.