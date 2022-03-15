Suspects sought after shooting in Waianae that left 1 dead, 3 injured

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt for suspects is underway following a shooting in Waianae on Tuesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured.

Officials said it happened on Pokaikuahiwi Place around 8:35 a.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a man in his 30s was pronounced dead.

Two others — a 47-year-old man and 53-year-old man — were taken to the hospital in serious condition. And a 49-year-old man was in stable condition.

EMS said the patients suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics treated them for injuries mostly to their upper bodies.

HPD is actively investigating a shooting in Waianae (86-900 block of Pokaikuahiwi Place) with multiple victims. Please avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing. #HonoluluPD #cchnl — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) March 15, 2022

A manhunt is underway for the suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

