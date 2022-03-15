Tributes
Soaring gas prices aren’t just hitting consumers at the pump — and there’s little relief in sight

The impact of gas prices goes beyond the pumps.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:42 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kyle Armstrong is a part-time Uber Eats driver.

He’s been working for the delivery services for over a year and now paying $10 more to fill up his tank.

“It’s kind of makes it hard to get motivated to work because then the prices are so high,” said Armstrong.

To help drivers, Uber is now passing that cost on to consumers with a temporary fuel surcharge.

“This consumer surcharge will apply to each ride or delivery and will vary by location, with 100% going directly to drivers and couriers,” said Uber Head of US and Canada Driver Operations Liza Winship. “We’re also seizing this moment to bolster our efforts to help drivers make the switch to electric vehicles.”

For the next two months, riders will have to pay 45 cents more per trip for Uber and 35 cents per delivery for Uber Eats.

“And with the high gas prices, the customer has to pay more,” said Armstrong. “So, then you get even less customers.”

According to AAA, since Sunday the price of oil dropped 5% and is now below $100. But the national average cost for a gallon of gas dropped only a penny, now $4.32.

Hawaii ranks third in the nation’s top 10 most expensive markets, trailing behind California and Nevada.

Meantime, car dealerships are seeing a stronger demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

According to the city, there over 14,000 electric vehicles on the road on Oahu — which amounts to about 2% of all registered vehicles.

“Within the last few months was when the prices started to go up,” said Arsenio Blen, general sales manager of Aloha Kia Leeward. “We’ve been seeing a lot more customers coming in for the EVs (electric vehicles).”

At the dealership, they’ve also seen more people driving off with compact cars while vans, trucks and SUVs sit on the lot.

“We’ve had a lot of of the bigger vehicles getting traded in,” said Blen.

