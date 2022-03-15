As oil prices soar, higher power bills are expected. But one island sees a smaller impact

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric recently announced customers should expect a price increase over the next few months.

The price of oil was already going up, but the Russia-Ukraine conflict is magnifying this increase.

The utility company expects bills to go up 10% on Oahu and as much as 20% on Maui and Hawaii Island.

Hawaiian Electric said that if you want to save money, there are ways you can cut down on your electricity use, because it might be a while until we see things stabilize.

“As people are probably well aware that global oil markets are very volatile,” said Alan Yonan, communications specialist for Hawaiian Electric. “It depends on a lot of geopolitical effects. But we’re hopeful that oil prices will stabilize over the summer.”

Meanwhile, Kauai is only expecting an increase between 2 to 10%.

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative’s energy mix is roughly 70% renewable, while Hawaiian Electric is at around 38%.

That means folks on Kauai will see their bill rise between $4 to $20.

“Now that we are actually seeing that spike in oil prices that we all know is possible, depending on all kinds of impacts in real-time now, increasing your renewables at these fixed-price PPAs will definitely stabilize rates over time and benefit members in their pocketbooks,” said Beth Tokioka, communications manager for KIUC.

By the end of 2025, KIUC expects to be approaching 90% renewable energy.

