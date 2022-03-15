Tributes
Light winds today, trades return Thursday

Hawaii Island and Maui may see an uptick in showers today
Light trade wind weather today and tomorrow means showers will be focused along windward and...
By Billy V
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:14 AM HST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light trade wind weather today and tomorrow means showers will be focused along windward and mauka slopes; some moisture may move in from the southeast meaning we may see an uptick in shower activity today for Hawaii Island and Maui and tomorrow for the rest of the state

If the trades winds drop enough we could see a chance of some afternoon showers over the leeward sides. A dry trade wind pattern will return Thursday through Saturday, with an approaching front taking away our trade winds Sunday into Monday.

Northwest swell peaked yesterday and is on the way down with another smaller/short period NW swell is expected today thru Thursday night and a third swell coming up this weekend. These series of swells are expected to be shorter and smaller in size. Town spots are small and east side small and choppy surf making conditions sloppy there.

