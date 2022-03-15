Tributes
HPD investigating stabbing in Waikiki that left man in serious condition

Your top local headlines for March 15, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:12 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:37 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an attempted murder in Waikiki early Tuesday.

It happened on Ena Road just after midnight.

Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 50s was found with a single stab wound.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said a suspect has been arrested but did not release further details.

This story will be updated.

