HPD investigating stabbing in Waikiki that left man in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an attempted murder in Waikiki early Tuesday.

It happened on Ena Road just after midnight.

Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 50s was found with a single stab wound.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said a suspect has been arrested but did not release further details.

This story will be updated.

