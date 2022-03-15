Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket

Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion(tcw-wflx)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man is much richer after winning $5 million from a scratch-off ticket, the state lottery said.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 63-year-old Marty Moon claimed the prize from a “Gold Rush Limited” scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

The lottery said Moon bought the winning ticket from a food mart in Lakeland, Florida. The retailer is set to receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of almost $4 million.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-off games made up 75% of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year of 2020-2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened
Kevin and Pomerrine Robert
Couple accused of forcing teen to work as servant makes first court appearance
Dustin Bell
Hawaii Island police: Shooting in Pepeekeo stemmed from love triangle
Survey: 45% of those on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist say they’d accept buyout
As coronavirus cases fall and the final mandates come down, top epidemiologists are worrying...
Experts: The face masks are coming off in Hawaii, but the threat of COVID will remain

Latest News

Kauai fire & rescue / file image
Woman, 70, pulled from car submerged upside-down in Kauai stream
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
‘This is Now’: Manhunt underway for Waianae shooting suspects
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday,...
Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Police are investigating a shooting in Waianae.
Suspects sought after shooting in Waianae that left 1 dead, 3 injured