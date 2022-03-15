Survey: 45% of those on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist say they’d accept buyout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Show me the money.

That’s what thousands of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries may be saying if a new buyout proposal is approved. It’s not that they don’t want land, but many are tired of waiting.

Lawmakers who proposed the buyout wanted to see data so they asked for a survey from DHHL. The housing assistance would be part of a proposed $600 million cash infusion to the agency.

There are 28,700 applicants on the DHHL’s waitlist for residential, agricultural or pastoral leases.

Respondents to a recent email survey were asked:

“If DHHL provided you with $100,000 to purchase a new home, to pay your mortgage, or to pay your current rent, would you be willing to remove yourself from the DHHL waiting list?”

Some 45% said they would remove their name from the waitlist in exchange for taking the buyout.

Department of Hawaiian Homelands leaders say those willing to accept the payment likely have the financial ability to buy homes in the private market.

“It certainly suggests that there are people who are really not interested in waiting any longer, but what I think it also reflects is that there are certain people who are on the waitlist who have a capacity to homeownership,” said Tyler Iokepa Gomes, DHHL deputy chair.

Lawmakers are proposing the payment and mortgage assistance be part of a $600 million package designed to dramatically reduce the waitlist.

Some beneficiaries see it as a viable alternative.

“I think that it could go farther with 100-thousand dollars awarded to Native Hawaiians to get them off the list,” said Germaine Meyers, DHHL beneficiary and Nanakuli leasee.

Others say they understand why some may want to give up waiting years for lots but would not accept a payment themselves.

“The thing that’s insulting is that when they would even ask the question like that, it’s almost as if they they want us to give them permission to forgive them, the state, for not fulfilling the promise to Native Hawaiians,” said DeMont Conner, waitlist beneficiary.

“My feelings are for what Prince Kuhio intended and I think he intended for Hawaiians to get on the land, for us to have control of the land,” added KipuKai Kualii, waitlist beneficiary.

There are similar bills on the DHHL package moving in both the state House and Senate. The next hearing is Tuesday by the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs at 1 p.m.

