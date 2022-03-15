Tributes
The Debrief: Makaha crash criminal investigation ongoing as victims continue recovery

Three officers face criminal charges for allegedly causing the crash that badly injured a teenager and two others.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:42 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the debrief Monday, Lynn Kawano explains more about the evidence coming to light in the criminal investigation surrounding the Makaha crash involving HPD officers.

HNN has obtained new body camera footage that shows witnesses were distrusting of police from the start after witnesses say officers caused the crash.

Read more: In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened

The officers involved remain on desk duty as the victims face challenges of recovering.

Plus, some families on the Hawaiian Homes waitlist have mixed reaction over a proposed buyout plan.

