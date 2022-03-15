Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

City workers exposed to COVID face deadline for seeking hazardous duty pay

City employees face a Friday deadline to apply for hazardous duty pay if they were exposed to COVID-19.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City employees face a Friday deadline to apply for hazardous duty pay if they were exposed to COVID-19.

Under their union contract, some city employees ― like lifeguards and Board of Water Supply employees ― can be eligible for a 15 or 25% pay boost for COVID-related hazard pay. But Honolulu firefighters and police have separate hazard pay rules that don’t include exposure to COVID.

“The City and County determined upfront they recognized that COVID-19 is a hazard,” said Randy Perreira, executive director of the Hawaii Government Employees Association.

“They’re now accepting claims from individual employees to determine what level of exposure (they) may have had.”

One Board of Water supply employee said he and some of his co-workers should be eligible because there have been clusters at the office and they have had plenty of public contact.

“If you’re reading a meter, many, many, many times nobody wore masks,” said BWS investigator Korky Gallagher. “When they came out to us, we had to actually get in our cars and leave.”

Honolulu has given workers who think they’ve been exposed until this Friday to fill out an application.

Other counties have taken different approaches. On Maui, for example, an arbitrator recently overturned the county’s argument that no workers were at risk to COVID.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources say the victim is a 15-year-old girl.
Hawaii couple charged on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl, using her as servant
A photo shows accused killer Juan Tejedor Baron in a Honolulu nightclub.
‘That could’ve been me’: Man recalls time spent with Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect
hpd
Police: Speed an apparent factor in fatal moped crash in Kailua
Police said they are investigating a shooting in Pepeekeo that sent one victim to the hospital...
Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened
HNN
In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened
The Debrief, March 14, 2022.
The Debrief: Makaha crash criminal investigation ongoing as victims continue recovery
The Debrief, March 14, 2022.
The Debrief: What new body cam footage from a near-fatal crash in Makaha shows
Survey: 45% of those on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist say they’d accept buyout