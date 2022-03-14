Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility

Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart. She is an employee at an assisted living facility for people with dementia in Bondurant, Iowa.(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:55 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCCI) - An employee at an Iowa assisted living facility has been charged in the death of a 77-year-old woman who was found outside the facility in subzero temperatures.

Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart. She is an employee at the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, an assisted living facility for people with dementia in Bondurant, Iowa.

Stewart, who was staying at the facility, was found outside in subzero temperatures Jan. 21 and later died at the hospital. The low temperature that morning was minus 9 degrees Fahrenheit.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Stewart died of hypothermia.

Authorities considered Stewart’s death “suspicious” in January, as first reported by KCCI.

According to reports from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, Courtyard Estates was fined $1,500 in summer 2020 for not having a policy or procedure for their alarm system. Assisted living programs for people with dementia are required to have an operating alarm system on each exit door.

The facility was later found to be compliant in a 2021 report.

Iowa DIA conducted an investigation shortly after Stewart’s death, the results of which have not been released.

Forkpa is being held at the Polk County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened
Kevin and Pomerrine Robert
Couple accused of forcing teen to work as servant makes first court appearance
Dustin Bell
Hawaii Island police: Shooting in Pepeekeo stemmed from love triangle
Survey: 45% of those on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist say they’d accept buyout
As coronavirus cases fall and the final mandates come down, top epidemiologists are worrying...
Experts: The face masks are coming off in Hawaii, but the threat of COVID will remain

Latest News

Mayor Rick Blangiardi State of the City Address
Under new plan, embattled rail project would not be built to Ala Moana Center
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kayden Johnson, 2 (right)
Boyfriend charged with murder in deaths of missing pregnant woman and 2-year-old boy
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the...
No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday,...
LIVE: Biden moving to narrow gender pay gap for federal workers