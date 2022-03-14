Tributes
Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at daycare

Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:08 AM HST
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 1-year-old child at a daycare facility in Cincinnati, and the incident was caught on camera.

Court records say Kristian Hemmitt, 27, grabbed the child by the hair, preventing the 1-year-old’s feet from touching the ground, and then walked 10 feet “while performing a push-pull motion with the toddler’s hair clenched in her closed fists.”

Police wrote in court documents that the child’s hair was forcibly removed, and she suffered multiple scalp injuries and needed “post emergency medical treatment.”

Other court records show Hemmitt told police “that she disposed of evidence in a trash can to avoid detection of crimes committed.”

Hemmitt was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence. Her initial bond was set over the weekend at $130,000 after she was arrested on Saturday.

It is unconfirmed if Hemmitt is an employee at the daycare facility.

