Advisory panel: Hawaii tsunami warning center in need of ‘urgent’ overhaul

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A government advisory panel said the nation’s tsunami warning system, including the one designed to protect Hawaii, is outdated and in need of major upgrades.

The Tsunami Science and Technology Advisory Panel said in a new report that there is an “urgent need for action” to address the problems. According to a report from the Washington Post, at least 30 reported tsunamis have caused at least one death or $1 million in damage since 2018.

The report said the most pressing matters involve warning centers in Honolulu and in Palmer, Alaska.

According to the report, extensive changes are needed to ensure accurate and concise warnings.

The panel also said outdated software and poor communication limit improving the warning process.

Scientists said that those two centers operate separately on their own, and might interpret the same event differently.

One scientist said the Tonga volcanic eruption in January exposed flaws in the system when Hawaii and the West Coast advisories were issued relatively late.

It said there are talented scientists and staff members at these stations, but they’re working with outdated tools.

NOAA said that “we thank the TSTAP for their diligence and careful attention to this important topic. We will give this report the attention and follow-up that it so well deserves.”

