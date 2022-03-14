Tributes
Shooting outside Chicago pizza shop leaves 7 men wounded

Superintendent of Police David O'Neal Brown said he needs the public's help in bringing shooter to justice. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:16 AM HST
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a shooting outside a pizza shop on Chicago’s South Side has left seven men wounded.

Police say the men were standing near the street Sunday afternoon when they were shot.

Initial information from police indicated two were in critical condition and the others were in good condition.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says a car pulled up near the Little Caesars and someone inside the vehicle “almost immediately” opened fire.

Brown says: “Whether it was a targeted shooting or an altercation, it’s unacceptable.”

No arrests were immediately made.

The shooting comes amid an increase in gun violence in the city.

