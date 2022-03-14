Police: Speed an apparent factor in fatal moped crash in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a fatal moped crash in Kailua early Sunday.

The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. on Akaakaawa Street.

Police said the 42-year-old moped rider apparently lost control and hit a tree. He was ejected onto the road.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Speed appears to be a factor, they said. It’s not known whether alcohol or drugs also contributed.

Police said the traffic fatality is 15th so far this year compared to 12 at the same time last year.

