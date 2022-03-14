Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Pfizer: Fourth COVID-19 shot may be needed; vaccine for young kids could be available by May

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:29 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The week is beginning with some big pandemic updates that could affect your life.

The first update: Pfizer says you might need another booster.

“The protection we are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections. It doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA, and then we’ll see what the experts also would say outside Pfizer,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO.

Pfizer also said it hopes to have a COVID-19 treatment available for most kids before they head back to school this fall. It would be a version of its antiviral pill Paxlovid.

The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus, you can get free medication. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Right now, it’s only approved for those 12 or older who are at high risk of serious infection.

Also, if your kids are younger than 5, here’s the latest on getting them vaccinated: “Potentially May, if it works, and they will do their utmost to review them fast. And we’ll be ready with manufacturing,” Bourla said.

This work to advance vaccine and treatment options comes as former President Barack Obama said he’s tested positive. So have several House Democrats who went on a retreat last week.

The U.S. is now starting its third year of the pandemic.

“I can date exactly what happened around this time two years ago from the declaration of the pandemic, from the school closures on March 13th, from our first case on March 14th, our closure for St. Patty’s Day that we announced on the 16th,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo shows accused killer Juan Tejedor Baron in a Honolulu nightclub.
‘That could’ve been me’: Man recalls time spent with Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect
Sources say the victim is a 15-year-old girl.
Hawaii couple charged on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl, using her as servant
HPD said the shipping container was parked on the road in front of a moving company on March 8-9.
Families left reeling after all their household belongings are stolen in shipping
Police said they are investigating a shooting in Pepeekeo that sent one victim to the hospital...
Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island
Juan Tejedor Baron remains behind bars in California, where he fled earlier this week, and is...
In court documents, police say suspect confessed to murdering Oahu man, encasing body in concrete

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
US official: Russia seeking military aid from China
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Police: Mom killed after shot by toddler playing with gun
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Mom killed after accidental shooting by toddler
Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in NFL, seeks receivers