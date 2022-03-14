No. 4 Hawaii men’s volleyball gets series sweep over No. 12 Lewis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 4 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team secured the series sweep over No. 12 Lewis this weekend at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows move to 16-3 on the season after sweeping the Flyers on Thursday and getting a four-set win on Saturday.

Hawaii breezed past Lewis in the first match, but was tested in their final game of the weekend with both the second and fourth set getting into the extra point region.

UH’s Chaz Galloway notched a double double on Saturday of 16 kills and 10 digs — his first double double of his career.

The Rainbow Warriors now move into Big West Conference play with a two-match home series against Cal State Northridge, starting on March 25th.

