Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Mostly dry trade wind weather with rising surf for Monday

Showers will be limited to windward areas, with rising surf for north and west shores.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:27 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Locally breezy trade winds and mostly stable and dry conditions are expected to continue for Monday, with showers mainly along windward slopes. Leeward areas will remain mostly dry with the exception of the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island, which could get some afternoon pop-up showers.

Trade winds will decrease a bit Tuesday and Wednesday and some areas will get an increase in showers, mainly southeast areas of Maui and Hawaii Island, as an area of moisture moves in from the east. Depending on how light the winds get, the smaller islands could also get some afternoon clouds and showers. Trade winds should return Thursday, with showers for the usual windward and mauka areas during the nighttime and morning hours.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui as a new NW swell fills in. A smaller swell is expected between Wednesday night and Thursday night, with a third swell arriving around late Friday or Friday night. South shores will get small background swells, with short period choppy surf for east shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Monday for strong winds around Maui County and Hawaii Island. Another small craft advisory will take effect 6 a.m. Monday for coastal waters north of all islands exposed to the northwest swell.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Showers will be limited with rising surf for north and west shores.
Mostly dry trade wind conditions start the week

Most Read

Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened
Kevin and Pomerrine Robert
Couple accused of forcing teen to work as servant makes first court appearance
Dustin Bell
Hawaii Island police: Shooting in Pepeekeo stemmed from love triangle
Survey: 45% of those on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist say they’d accept buyout
As coronavirus cases fall and the final mandates come down, top epidemiologists are worrying...
Experts: The face masks are coming off in Hawaii, but the threat of COVID will remain

Latest News

Light trade wind weather today and tomorrow means showers will be focused along windward and...
Light winds today, trades return Thursday
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Trade winds will slow down before speeding up again soon
Trade winds will back down shortly
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Dry trade wind trend will be with us for a good part of the week.
Dry and consistent trade wind trend this week