Mostly dry trade wind weather with rising surf for Monday

Locally breezy trade winds and mostly stable and dry conditions are expected to continue for Monday, with showers mainly along windward slopes. Leeward areas will remain mostly dry with the exception of the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island, which could get some afternoon pop-up showers.

Trade winds will decrease a bit Tuesday and Wednesday and some areas will get an increase in showers, mainly southeast areas of Maui and Hawaii Island, as an area of moisture moves in from the east. Depending on how light the winds get, the smaller islands could also get some afternoon clouds and showers. Trade winds should return Thursday, with showers for the usual windward and mauka areas during the nighttime and morning hours.

(Hawaii News Now)

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui as a new NW swell fills in. A smaller swell is expected between Wednesday night and Thursday night, with a third swell arriving around late Friday or Friday night. South shores will get small background swells, with short period choppy surf for east shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Monday for strong winds around Maui County and Hawaii Island. Another small craft advisory will take effect 6 a.m. Monday for coastal waters north of all islands exposed to the northwest swell.

