Hawaii Island police: Shooting in Pepeekeo stemmed from love triangle

Hawaii Island police say a shooting Saturday stemmed from a love triangle.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:18 AM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police say a shooting Saturday stemmed from a love triangle.

Dustin Kapena Bell, 32, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and false reporting to law enforcement authorities following the incident in Pepeekeo.

The Hilo man had his first appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the incident started when Bell found his girlfriend in a car having sex with another man.

Court documents say Bell shot the man through the glass and his girlfriend drove away with the victim in the car then crashed into a tree.

Police say the girlfriend then fled on foot while the victim hid from the gunman.

They say Bell found his girlfriend and they drove off together, leaving the victim bleeding and hiding in the bushes.

Someone driving by found him.

“I asked the guy if he needed help and he said yes. I got shot,” said witness Craig Pili.

“He asked me to grab his backpack and his wallet from the car. No backpack and no wallet. When I went back and shine the light he was naked. His clothes and woman’s clothes on the front seat of car. I guess when I asked him if he was with a girl he said yeah but she was no where to be found.”

In court Monday, a judge denied a request for Bell’s supervised release and a bail reduction.

His bail remains at $276,000.

The victim was taken to Hilo Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

This story will be updated

