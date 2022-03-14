No injuries reported after Makiki Heights fire put out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters snuffed out a blaze on the slopes of Makiki Heights Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene along Hoalu Place around 8:25 a.m. Over 20 personnel from six HFD units arrived on scene around 8:40 a.m.

Neighbors have had concerns over security and recent activities in the area.

“I do notice what might be considered ‘shady’ activity around here,” resident Sarah Robertson said. “It’s kind of a sketchy corner. Definitely seen some, maybe, questionable characters here and there.

Robsertson continued, “Honestly I couldn’t tell you if they were squatters or how they came to inhabit this one particular house or what they’re doing, but its unfortunate that the fire is causing damage to the residents in the area.”

HFD had the single-alarm fire out by 9:36 a.m. No injuries were reported and the extent of damage appeared minor.

