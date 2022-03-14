Tributes
Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine

FILE PHOTO - Fox News reported Monday that correspondent Benjamin Hall had been injured while...
FILE PHOTO - Fox News reported Monday that correspondent Benjamin Hall had been injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine.(Peter Bond / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(Gray News) - A correspondent for Fox News was injured Monday while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the network said.

Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement via Fox News that journalist Benjamin Hall was injured while reporting outside the capital of Kyiv.

“We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” Scott said in the statement.

Scott pledged they would provide updates as they learn more on Hall’s condition.

Fox News said others from its organization are remaining in the country to report on the war.

Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old American documentary filmmaker, died Sunday while working outside of Kyiv, and another reporter was injured. The Associated Press reported Renaud was in Irpin when Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

Russia expands its offensive. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Govt., Kremlin Press Service, Twitter/@Ukroblogger, @Moon, @Osin, Instagram/@ohmadyt, Telegram/Zelensky)

