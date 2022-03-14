Tributes
Dry and consistent trade wind trend this week

Surf swell peaking today, diminishing tomorrow and Wednesday.
Dry trade wind trend will be with us for a good part of the week.
By Billy V
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:38 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry trade wind trend will be with us for a good part of the week. Showers will be focused along windward slopes, and aside from a few afternoon showers on the South Kona slopes, leeward areas will remain dry. Trade winds will trend down tonight through midweek, and some moisture moving in from the southeast could boost rainfall chances for some locations. A dry trade wind pattern will return Thursday through Saturday.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for north and west facing shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui through tonight. A new northwest swell will continue to build this morning and peak during the day today, then lower gradually Tuesday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

