Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Chernobyl power line damaged by Russian forces

World officials fear Russia is targeting Ukraine's nuclear sites. (CNN/ESN/Telegram/Centre for Strategic Communication of Ukraine/Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:36 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) - The Ukrainian state power company says the power line supplying the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been damaged by Russian forces again after it was repaired.

The Ukrenergo company said in a statement Monday that its technicians had started to supply power Sunday evening but “before the power supply was fully restored, the occupying forces damaged it again.” Ukrenergo said it will attempt another repair.

The power is used to feed pumps and other equipment that keep spent nuclear fuel at the former power plant cool to prevent radiation leaks.

The Chernobyl site is also equipped with diesel generators, and Belarusian authorities said last week that they had set up an emergency power supply from the nearby border.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has played down concerns over the safety of nuclear waste at Chernobyl, saying that cooling ponds there are large enough to keep the spent fuel in a safe condition even if the power supply is interrupted.

An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Monday. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened
Kevin and Pomerrine Robert
Couple accused of forcing teen to work as servant makes first court appearance
Dustin Bell
Hawaii Island police: Shooting in Pepeekeo stemmed from love triangle
Survey: 45% of those on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist say they’d accept buyout
As coronavirus cases fall and the final mandates come down, top epidemiologists are worrying...
Experts: The face masks are coming off in Hawaii, but the threat of COVID will remain

Latest News

Mayor Rick Blangiardi State of the City Address
Under new plan, embattled rail project would not be built to Ala Moana Center
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kayden Johnson, 2 (right)
Boyfriend charged with murder in deaths of missing pregnant woman and 2-year-old boy
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the...
No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday,...
LIVE: Biden moving to narrow gender pay gap for federal workers