Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

A waterspout sends beachgoers running; high tea held on the tallest mountain. (CNN, WPLG, WINK, NWS, ANDREW HUGHES, MELISSA MOORE, @CHANDLERRH_, WINK/NWS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic.

A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers.

It started when the spout was spotted in the waves, turning heads as beach visitors marveled at the weird weather event.

But as the spout began to come ashore, people raced away from the swirling sandstorm.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the spout/beachfront tornado, which they say is a common occurrence in coastal Florida during rainy seasons.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
In body cam video, witnesses to crash involving officers urge police to ‘investigate’ what happened
Kevin and Pomerrine Robert
Couple accused of forcing teen to work as servant makes first court appearance
Dustin Bell
Hawaii Island police: Shooting in Pepeekeo stemmed from love triangle
Survey: 45% of those on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist say they’d accept buyout
As coronavirus cases fall and the final mandates come down, top epidemiologists are worrying...
Experts: The face masks are coming off in Hawaii, but the threat of COVID will remain

Latest News

Mayor Rick Blangiardi State of the City Address
Under new plan, embattled rail project would not be built to Ala Moana Center
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kayden Johnson, 2 (right)
Boyfriend charged with murder in deaths of missing pregnant woman and 2-year-old boy
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the...
No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday,...
LIVE: Biden moving to narrow gender pay gap for federal workers